Use Tattoo Ground land instead of Eidgah to build cancer hospital: Mehbooba

Mehbooba's remarks came after reports of a proposal by the J&K Waqf Board to construct a hospital at Eidgah and the divisional administration's plan to develop a playground there.

"There has been a lot of discussion for some time now over the Eidgah land. Sometimes it is said that a cancer hospital would be built there and sometimes it is said that it will be developed as a playground. What they forget is that this land has been donated for congregational prayers," she said here. Mehbooba said it is very important to discuss the issue and take the opinion of the Muslim community before making any changes in Eidgah.