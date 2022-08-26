Using bank channels in HP, Hawala funds received from Saudi, Oman

“Investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination. The investigation conducted has revealed that accused had developed links with terrorists through social media and in pursuance to a criminal conspiracy hatched with the terrorists, he received funds through Hawala using Bank channels maintained by him at ICICI Bank, Branch Macleodganj, Himachal Pradesh from Saudia Arabia and Oman,” the press release said. It added that it also surfaced that after receiving funds through hawala, he distributed the same amongst active terrorists and families / kiths and kins of the killed terrorist.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the terrorists from across the border by using the Cyber space are motivating youth of Kashmir to receive and raise funds through their accounts to support terrorists and other subversive activities. Today on 26th of August, 2022, charge sheet of the case has been produced for judicial determination before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA), Srinagar,” the press note said.