Using MP’s fake DO: CB produces charge-sheet against accused

A statement of the CB Kashmir issued here said that that it produced a charge-sheet in case FIR No 33/2014 under Section 420 of the RPC of Police Station CB Kashmir against one Muhammad Shahid Khan of B-38 Nazimuddin West, New Delhi before the Court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar.

A case was registered on the allegations of cheating committed by the accused by using fake and fictitious DO of the then MP Vohra.

The CB Kashmir had received a communication from Sham Lal Sharma, the then Minister for Health on 29 August 2012 alleging that he had received the DO letter signed by the then Member of Parliament regarding engagement of relatives of Muhammad Yousuf Bhat of Mochwara Shopian and others as casual labourers and nursing orderlies.