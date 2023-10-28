Usman Majid expresses concern over Jal Jeevan Mission implementation in Bazipora Ajas

Srinagar, Oct 28: Jammu Kashmir Apni Party Vice President Usman Majid has said that the execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Bazipora Ajas and other areas has fallen short of expectations, raising significant concerns about its effectiveness and the implications for the local populace.
“Regrettably, the infrastructure development under this scheme has encountered substantial setbacks,” he said, in a statement.
“The installation of pipes, crucial for ensuring water access, has been mishandled. A considerable portion—roughly 80%—of the pipes remain above ground, failing to meet the basic requirement of being laid underground. This oversight jeopardizes the community's convenience, especially during the harsh winter months,” he added.
Majid said that it is disappointing to acknowledge that a few vested interests, in collaboration with certain elements, have contributed to the scheme's failure, resulting in an unacceptable loss to both the public exchequer and the community. “This negligence has compromised the core objectives of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide clean water to every household,” he said.
Moreover, reports of using aged and deteriorating pipes instead of installing new ones raise concerns about the quality and sustainability of the implemented infrastructure. This deviation from the prescribed norms has not only compromised the mission's integrity but also risked the well-being of the residents, he said.
Majid said that the responsibility for executing this critical mission lies not only with the appointed contractors but also with the oversight and monitoring mechanisms of the department.
“It is imperative for the concerned administration and the department to rigorously oversee and evaluate the execution of such schemes. Payments to the contractors should strictly adhere to the established norms and quality standards stipulated during the tendering process,” he said.
He urged the Executive Engineering Department of Jal Shakti Bandipora to oversee and rigorously monitor the ongoing work under the Jal Jeevan Mission. “It is imperative that the work aligns with the defined standards and that it ensures the provision of quality water access to every household,” Majid added.