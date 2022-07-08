UT admin sets up helpline

NDRF: 011-23438252 011-23438253 Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240 Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149," the public relations department of the government and the SASB tweeted from their respective handles. "Focus of administration is on rescue operation with NDRF, SDRF, JKP and other teams in action," the administration added.

At least 10 persons -- mostly pilgrims -- died after a cloudburst struck the holy cave area in south Kashmir Himalayas around 5.30 pm and damaged three langars and 25 pilgrim tents.