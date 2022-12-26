‘UT Govt approved 29 projects for development of agriculture’

During the meeting, different centrally sponsored schemes being implemented by the department including CAPEX, RKVY, MIDH, ATMA, NFSM, PM KISAN, SOIL Health Card Scheme, KISAN Credit Card Scheme etc. were discussed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the Director said that the UT government has approved 29 projects under holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors, and implementation of these projects would not only energize the agriculture sector but will also change the economic fortune of the farming community of the region.