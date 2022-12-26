‘UT Govt approved 29 projects for development of agriculture’

Baramulla, Dec 26: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited Baramulla district and convened a meeting of officers of the department to review the physical and financial progress on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, flagship programs and CAPEX budget.
During the meeting, different centrally sponsored schemes being implemented by the department including CAPEX, RKVY, MIDH, ATMA, NFSM, PM KISAN, SOIL Health Card Scheme, KISAN Credit Card Scheme etc. were discussed in detail.
Addressing the meeting, the Director said that the UT government has approved 29 projects under holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors, and implementation of these projects would not only energize the agriculture sector but will also change the economic fortune of the farming community of the region.
Director impressed upon the officers to raise awareness regarding these approved projects among the farming community so that the desired results and targets could be achieved. He asked the officers to ensure that the benefit under these projects reaches every grass root level farmer.
He asked the officers to put in all the efforts and work in coordination with the officers of allied sectors to address the issues related to primary as well as secondary agriculture.
Director reaffirmed the commitment to attract young educated youth towards the agriculture sector. He said the efforts at different levels under different centrally sponsored schemes are on, in this direction and in coming days we are expecting good results.
He directed the Chief Agriculture officer Baramulla to prepare a DPR under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) so that during the upcoming Kharief season the farmers may not face any irrigation related difficulties. He asked the officers, Officials present in the meeting to adopt one farmer each and submit the success stories so that the same could be replicated in other areas of the Kashmir valley.
While talking about the expenditures, the Director impressed upon the concerned officers that every penny allocated under different centrally sponsored schemes must be judiciously utilized for the welfare of farmers and the development of the farming sector in a time bound manner. He said the funds earmarked for different components must be fully utilized.
Earlier, Chief Agriculture Officer Baramulla Yadminder Singh gave a detailed presentation viz-a-via the physical and financial progress on the implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes, flagship programs in the district. He informed the meeting about different initiatives and interventions by the department.
Later, the Director inaugurated the semi-high tech poly house at Sopore.
The Chief Agriculture Baramulla Yadminder Singh, District Agriculture Officer (Extension), District Agriculture Officer Inputs, ASCO Baramulla and ADO Baramulla among others were present in the meeting.