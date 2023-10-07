Utilisation Employees' Services | In medical disability, grievance can be considered sympathetically: CAT

“Undoubtedly employer is the best judge to utilise the services of its employees. The exception is where an employee has a medical disability, in that situation, the competent authority can consider the genuine need of its employee by sympathetically considering his or her grievance,” a bench of M S Latif, Member (J) said in its order.

The court made these observations while disposing of a petition by a female employee, who submitted that she was working in the Housing and Urban Development Department as a Senior Community Organiser and was posted at Jammu Urban Development Agency (JUDA).

She said that vide deployment order dated May 24, 2022, issued through J&K’s Principal Secretary to the Government Housing and Urban Development Department, her services were placed at the disposal of DUDA Budgam for three months which was “considered on medical grounds”.