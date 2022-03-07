Utilise local manpower for sand mining: G A Mir

Srinagar, Mar 7: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Monday urged the government to utilise local manpower for mining and excavation of sand, bajri, and other construction material from various streams in J&K.
A statement of Congress issued here said that during his three-day tour of Dooru Verinag, Mir said that the use of machinery for mining and excavation of streams would be detrimental to irrigation in J&K and was bound to cause immense damages to agriculture and other farming lands, which had to be addressed before it would be too late to control the situation.
He termed the non-utilisation of 50 percent developmental funds through RDD, UDD, DDCs, and BDCs as unfortunate and a matter of grave concern for the people of J&K.
Mir said if such a situation continues, it would be disastrous for the development of J&K, which had already received a severe setback due to the ugliest situation and wrong policies of the government.