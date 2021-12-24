Utthan Foundation Trust Conference At Ghazipur

He said that in J&K they had charted a new development path after August 2019.

“For decades, infrastructure was in tatters despite the huge amount of money sent by the Centre. The non-development agenda of seven decades in J&K mired J&K in a low growth syndrome. Under the guidance of Prime Minister NarendraModi, J&K is witnessing a new dawn. Tribal people are getting land rights, 11,000 government jobs have been provided within record time with complete transparency and major steps have been taken to ensure the empowerment of women, marginalised and weaker groups,” the LG said.