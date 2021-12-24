Utthan Foundation Trust Conference At Ghazipur
Ghazipur, Dec 24: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Friday said that in Jammu and Kashmir every initiative was aimed at ensuring equitable and fair growth.
Addressing the Utthan Foundation Trust’s conference at Ghazipur, the LG said, “The poor and weaker sections of society were neglected for many years in J&K but on the historic day of 5 August 2019, Article 370 and Article 31-A were abolished and the citizens of J&K were given all the constitutional rights.”
He said that in J&K they had charted a new development path after August 2019.
“For decades, infrastructure was in tatters despite the huge amount of money sent by the Centre. The non-development agenda of seven decades in J&K mired J&K in a low growth syndrome. Under the guidance of Prime Minister NarendraModi, J&K is witnessing a new dawn. Tribal people are getting land rights, 11,000 government jobs have been provided within record time with complete transparency and major steps have been taken to ensure the empowerment of women, marginalised and weaker groups,” the LG said.
He said that even today projects pending since 1980 were being completed.
“Earlier, 2000 km of road was built, now 5000 km of road is being built. We have completed record 21,943 projects within a year. In J&K, only 3500 MW of electricity was generated in 72 years, now we are initiating projects to generate double the power in just 5 years.
Under PradhanMantriAwasYojana, more than 24,000 houses have been completed in less than two years, whereas 3500 houses were built in J&K till March 2018. Even before 2022, the income of farmers has doubled in J&K, the LG said. “We have also succeeded in destroying the ecosystem of terrorism and today stone pelting has become a thing of the past.”