V. K Bidhuri is new Div Com Kashmir as govt orders transfer, posting of 15 officers

Srinagar, Feb 10: The government on Friday ordered transfer and posting of 15 officers, seven of them IAS, in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

Quoting an order, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IAS (AGMUT:2005) Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, holding additional charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

The order stated Dheeraj Gupta, IAS (AGMUT: 1993), Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, holding additional charge of smart Cities and proposed new Jammu/Srinagar Metropolitan Regional Development, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

"H. Rajesh Prasad, IAS (AGMUT:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders," read the order.

It read Sanjeev Verma, IAS (AGMUT:2001), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.