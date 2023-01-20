Vacant Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar posts  in Kupwara’s Zachaldara leave people in hardships

Kupwara, Jan 20: The residents of Rajwar which comes under Zachaldara tehsil Monday showed strong resentment against authorities for failing to depute a full-time Tehsildar at the Tehsil headquarters causing hardships to the inhabitants.
The residents said that although an additional charge has been given to the Tehsildar Handwara, that does not fulfill the purpose.
They said that the Zachaldara Tehsil was also without a Naib Tehsildar for the last four months but authorities were doing nothing to fill the post. “Since the retirement of the previous Naib Tehsildar, his replacement was yet to be made, much to the disappointment of locals,” said a local youth Rizwan Ahmad.
“The Tehsildar at Handwara due to busy schedule hardly gets time to visit Zachaldara, causing severe hardships to the people of over hundred villages of Rajwar,” he added.
“People arrive at Tehsil office very early with different grievances but due to non-availability of Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar they return back with gloomy faces,” said another local Shamim Bhat.
The residents said that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned authorities several times but “they seem to have turned deaf ears towards our pleas.”
They have once again appealed to authorities to depute a full time Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar at Zachaldara so that their miseries may end.