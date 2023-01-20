Vacant Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar posts  in Kupwara’s Zachaldara leave people in hardships

The residents said that although an additional charge has been given to the Tehsildar Handwara, that does not fulfill the purpose.

They said that the Zachaldara Tehsil was also without a Naib Tehsildar for the last four months but authorities were doing nothing to fill the post. “Since the retirement of the previous Naib Tehsildar, his replacement was yet to be made, much to the disappointment of locals,” said a local youth Rizwan Ahmad.