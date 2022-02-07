Vaccination among children will pave way for reopening of schools in Kashmir: Div com
Srinagar, Feb 7: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole on Monday said that "completion of vaccination process among students will pave way for reopening of educational institutions in the UT".
News agency KNS quoted the Div Com saying that the administration is "continuously monitoring the overall situation regarding COVID-19".
“The reopening of schools is directly proportional to vaccination as the administration cannot take any risk regarding the safety of children,” he said.
He said that the administration has intensified vaccination process among children so that the institutions could be reopened in earnest.
“Every week administration is conducting review meetings to assess the situation so that a decision could be taken regarding opening of schools also,” he added.
Pole however said that the process of vaccination "has turned slow due to ongoing winter vacation among the children but health department has been directed to intensify the process".
“After completion of vaccination among children, the administration will take a final decision regarding the reopening of educational institutions.”
Pole also appealed to all the parents to get their children vaccinated in the age group of 15-17.
He urged people to follow all the SOPs and also getting vaccinated in view of a spike in cases.