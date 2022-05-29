Vaccination process for selected Hajj pilgrims inaugurated
Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad Sunday inaugurated the Immunization, Vaccination process for selected Hajj-2022 Pilgrims here at Hajj House, Bemina here.
Chief Executive Officer, J&K Hajj House, Dr Abdul Salam, Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, Dr Jameel, District Health Officer, Dr Anjum, Dr Asifa and other senior officers of District Administration were present on the occasion.
The DC took stock of the Vaccination process and inspected the arrangements put in place to facilitate the selected Pilgrims of Srinagar.
Interacting with the Hajj-2022 Pilgrims, the DC congratulated them for being selected for Holy Hajj-2022. The DC urged them to pray for the well-being and prosperity of the people.
The DC was informed that the vaccinations process include Covid-19 vaccine, Meningococcal Meningitis, Poliomyelitis and Seasonal Influenza (SIV) are being administered to the selected Hajj-2022 Pilgrims for which doctors and authorities of Haj Committee have opened special counters for smooth conduct of the purpose.
Pertinent to mention that near about 11000 applications were received from District Srinagar and after screening 974 people have been selected for the Hajj at Holy Mecca.