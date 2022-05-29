Vaccination process for selected Hajj pilgrims inaugurated

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad Sunday inaugurated the Immunization, Vaccination process for selected Hajj-2022 Pilgrims here at Hajj House, Bemina here.

Chief Executive Officer, J&K Hajj House, Dr Abdul Salam, Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, Dr Jameel, District Health Officer, Dr Anjum, Dr Asifa and other senior officers of District Administration were present on the occasion.

The DC took stock of the Vaccination process and inspected the arrangements put in place to facilitate the selected Pilgrims of Srinagar.