Vaccination progress reviewed at Shopian

The DC directed the concerned Officers to utilize the services of AWWs, Ashas and Teachers to facilitate the people to get vaccinated.

He directed the health functionaries and other concerned to speed up the vaccination, testing and tracing for effective controlling and Covid-19 spread in the district, so that the required target is achieved well on time and said that no laxity of any kind will be tolerated in this regard.

The DM also directed for constituting Covid Management teams, besides Monitoring teams at Block, Tehsil and Panchayat level, for effective Covid Management.

During the meeting, Vaishya emphasized for enhanced coordination among officers.

The DM directed the Tehsildars to provide manpower to the health department so that they may be able to accelerate the vaccination process to achieve herd immunity.