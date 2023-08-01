Vaidya nominated as Director JKLFC Board

“In exercise of powers vested with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 10(b) of the State Finance Corporation Act, 1951 and in partial modification of Government Order No 705-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated June 16, 2023, Santosh D Vaidya, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, is hereby nominated as Director on the Board of the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.