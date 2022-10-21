Kashmir

Vakil asks LG to take measures to overcome power crisis

File Photo of Peoples Conference vice president Abdul Gani Vakil
Sopore, Oct 21: J&K Peoples Conference Senior Vice President and former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil expressed deep concern over power crisis in the Valley and said that unscheduled power cuts have aggravated the woes of people  especially in Rafiabad and Sopore. He said winter is yet to begin and the power crisis has already started.

"Despite a load-shedding schedule announced by the government, unscheduled and frequent power cuts continue unabated and people in general and students are facing massive inconvenience due to power cuts."

