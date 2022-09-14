Valley of fear: Rising leopard attacks in Kashmir's Baramulla have children holed up at home

Rutba, the daughter of Manzoor Ahmad from Bernate village in Uri tehsil of Baramulla district, was mauled to death on June 14. Her mangled body could be recovered from the nearby forest, only after an intensive search lasting for hours.



In the majority of cases involving wild animal attacks, children and adolescents are the targets. It has a long-lasting impact on other young minds. Still shaken by the incident, Rutba's classmate Zehra (14) shared: "I cannot get her out of my mind. She was always so cheerful. Now, every time I go to school, there is this lingering fear of a leopard pouncing upon me. I cannot think of going to school without my parents. I was unable to sleep well for days after my friend's death. Rutba still comes in my dreams."