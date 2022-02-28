Valley's Muslim leaders greet Kashmiri Pandits on Herath

Kashmir's recent history is full of tragedies and the migration of Kashmiri Pandits is the tragic part of this history. Today, when this festival is celebrated, the day reminds us about communal harmony and brotherhood which is the landmark of Kashmiri's rich culture and ethos.

The philosophy of Kashmiryat without the existence of Kashmiri Pandits shall be incomplete and we must strive for their dignified return, Tarigami said in a statement.

Herath is the most prominent festival of Kashmiri Pandits, which is celebrated on trayodashi or the 13th day of the dark half of the month of Phalguna, between February and March, and not on Chaturdashi or the 14th as in the rest of the country.