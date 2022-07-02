Vanity number allotted at Rs 52000 in Pulwama

Srinagar: The authorities allotted the vanity number at Rs 52000 in Pulwama.
ARTO Pulwama opened bid for vanity number JK13H0786 on Friday in which three bidders including Manzoor Ahmad Mir S/O Ghulam Mohammad Mir resident of Dangerpora Pulwama owner of vehicle Scorpio, Akhtar Rashid Reshi S/O Khalid Rashid Reshi resident of Dangerpora Pulwama owner of vehicle Honda City and Bilal Ahmad Bhat S/O Abdul Khalid Bhat resident of Nickloora Pulwama owner of Swift participated.
Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Akhtar Rashid Reshi participated in the bid physically while Bilal Ahmad Bhat participated through video call.
"The bid process was initiated from Rs 5001 and all the three participated upto Rs 21000 at which Bilal Ahmad left from bidding", ARTO said.
He informed, "the bidding continued between other two participants and eventually one more bidder, Manzoor Ahmad Mir left the bid at Rs 51000".
Finally Akhtar Rashid Reshi ended up with the highest bidding amount of Rs 52000 and was declared winner of the bid for vanity number JK13H0786 which was allotted to him, ARTO added.