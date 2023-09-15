Various delegations call on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 15: A delegation of Gandhi Global Family led by its President Padma Dr SP Varma called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.
The members of the delegation discussed with the Lt Governor the events to be organized to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. A delegation led by Dr Ramesh Bhat, President and Shrines Prabandhak Committee, Tral-Awantipora, Pulwama met the Lt Governor and put forth their demands and issues.
Earlier, a delegation led by Farooq Ahmad Bajad, President, Dabistan Gujjar Bakarwal Foundation also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of their concerning issues and demands.
The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of appropriate action on the suggestions, issues, demands presented by them. A delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.