Various delegations call on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

The members of the delegation discussed with the Lt Governor the events to be organized to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. A delegation led by Dr Ramesh Bhat, President and Shrines Prabandhak Committee, Tral-Awantipora, Pulwama met the Lt Governor and put forth their demands and issues.

Earlier, a delegation led by Farooq Ahmad Bajad, President, Dabistan Gujjar Bakarwal Foundation also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of their concerning issues and demands.