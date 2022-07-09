Various organisations extend greetings on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Various political , social and religious organisations have greeted people on Eid-ul- Adha.
J&K Workers Party
The President of Jammu Kashmir Workers Party Mir Junaid extended warm greetings and his best wishes to the people of country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
In his message Mir said, “This Eid is a lesson for all of us to sacrifice our ego, violence, and devote ourselves by helping people and working for peace. This celebration explains the value of the virtue that is patience.”
APSCC
Expressing joy and happiness over the festival of Eid- ul-Adha,
All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina has expressed hope that the festival of Eid would be harbinger
of peace and prosperity in the Union territory more so Kashmir
valley. The APSCC has extended warm greetings on the occasion
of Eid to the people of the UT and particularly the majority Muslim
community.
BJP SRINAGAR
Uzair Beigh district vice president BJP Srinagar has extended greetings
to people on the eve of Eid ul Adha and prayed for peace and
prosterity of Jammu and Kashmir.
RLJP
President and official spokesperson of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti
Party (RLJP) Er Sahil Bashir has greeted the people of Muslim
Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.