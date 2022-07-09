Various organisations extend greetings on Eid-ul-Adha

J&K Workers Party

The President of Jammu Kashmir Workers Party Mir Junaid extended warm greetings and his best wishes to the people of country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In his message Mir said, “This Eid is a lesson for all of us to sacrifice our ego, violence, and devote ourselves by helping people and working for peace. This celebration explains the value of the virtue that is patience.”

APSCC

Expressing joy and happiness over the festival of Eid- ul-Adha,

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina has expressed hope that the festival of Eid would be harbinger

of peace and prosperity in the Union territory more so Kashmir

valley. The APSCC has extended warm greetings on the occasion

of Eid to the people of the UT and particularly the majority Muslim

community.

BJP SRINAGAR

Uzair Beigh district vice president BJP Srinagar has extended greetings

to people on the eve of Eid ul Adha and prayed for peace and

prosterity of Jammu and Kashmir.

RLJP

President and official spokesperson of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti

Party (RLJP) Er Sahil Bashir has greeted the people of Muslim

Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.