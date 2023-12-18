VBSY spurs development in Pulwama

Pulwama, Dec 17: In a remarkable journey that commenced on November 25, the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) has left an indelible mark on district Pulwama, propelling it toward comprehensive development.

The Yatra, in harmony with its name, has seamlessly aligned with the vision of a developed nation, bringing about transformative change across every corner of the district.

Executing a meticulous strategy, the Yatra is traversing every portion and Panchayat within the district, ensuring the effective implementation and saturation of government schemes among beneficiaries.

Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vans have played a pivotal role in disseminating the message and vision of the Prime Minister, fostering awareness about the nation’s development goals.

Beyond mere dissemination, the Yatra has actively engaged with beneficiaries, ensuring that government scheme benefits permeate every segment of society. This holistic approach is integral to achieving the broader goal of a developed and prosperous nation.

In a significant development, the Yatra has also taken the initiative to felicitate local achievers in district Pulwama. A total of 518 women achievers and 209 sports enthusiasts have been honored, recognising their outstanding contributions to the community.

In addition to the saturation of government schemes, various camps, including health camps and on-spot services, remain a cornerstone of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. These serve as essential platforms for community engagement, ensuring that the advantages of Government initiatives reach those most in need.