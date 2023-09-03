VC Akal University Punjab interacts with students in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 3: In a significant bid to familiarise the students about the importance of value based education, Vice Chancellor of Akal University Punjab Prof Gurmail Singh today paid a visit to Delina Baramulla where he held an interactive session with the students and other prominent stakeholders of the society.
During the interactive session, the VC shared experience about his educational journey and underlined the need for quality education for achieving academic as well as competitive excellence.
He emphasised upon the parents to let their children choose career options based on their interest and potential besides highlighting the negative consequences of such courses achieved through coercion.
Calling upon the students to familiarise themselves with modern skill set, Prof Gurmail Singh said that the present era is the age of information and technology and added that the need of the hour is to keep pace with the changing dynamics.
He further advised not to chase mere degrees but to inculcate the spirit of character and value as such features distinguish between an educated person and a literate person.
At the conclusion of the session, a question and answer session was held wherein the participants asked the VC an array of questions with respect to academic and career pursuit.
The participants also expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor for paying a visit to the area and holding such a productive and educational session with them.