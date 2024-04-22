VC ANU Ahmedabad interacts with NIPS students in Shopian

Srinagar, Apr 22: The Provost and Vice Chancellor of Anant National University (ANU) Ahmedabad had an interaction with students of National Innovation Public School NIPS at Zainapora Shopian in connection with World Earth Day.

Prof Chaubey who over the past ten years, has taught courses on art appreciation connecting art with science, economics, entrepreneurship, environment, media and journalism at Salzburg Media Academy urged upon the students to work for addressing climate change through design thinking and innovation.

During the programme students discussed the negative impact of fossil , pesticides on environment and human health. Prof Chaubey asked the students to work on developing pesticides which are less harmful or not harmful at all. He said, “ We cannot only complain but give and develop solutions as well.”

Dr Naga Chaitanya Assistant Professor at School for Climate Change Anant National University also had detailed brainstorming on fossil fuel and its impact on climate.

Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, activist and writer who was also present on the occasion urged upon students to start debates and discussions on climate change at community level as these issues are not being taken seriously by people at large. He appreciated NIPS Chairman and Principal for hosting the event.

VC and Provost Anant National University appreciated the acumen of the students at NIPS and invited them to Ahmedabad so that they could learn more about Design Thinking and Climate Action. He said that their University has started a programme wherein they reach out to school students and handhold them through different activities.