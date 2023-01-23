Kashmir

VC BGSBU pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on birth anniversary

File Pic
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Jan 23: The Vice Chancellor , Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Prof. Akbar Masood paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125-th birth anniversary.

Prof. Akbar said, " the contribution of Neta Ji to India's freedom struggle makes him a national icon. His sacrifice will always inspires every citizen of the country".

On the occasion , Prof. Akbar advised the “students

 to take inspiration from Netaji’s ideology and work towards actualizing his vision of a united India.”

Prof. Akbar said that celebration of “Netaji’s birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas would certainly inspire citizens to follow in his footsteps.”

