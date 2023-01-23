VC BGSBU pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on birth anniversary

Srinagar, Jan 23: The Vice Chancellor , Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Prof. Akbar Masood paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125-th birth anniversary.
Prof. Akbar said, " the contribution of Neta Ji to India's freedom struggle makes him a national icon. His sacrifice will always inspires every citizen of the country".
On the occasion , Prof. Akbar advised the “students
to take inspiration from Netaji’s ideology and work towards actualizing his vision of a united India.”
Prof. Akbar said that celebration of “Netaji’s birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas would certainly inspire citizens to follow in his footsteps.”