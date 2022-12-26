VC KHADI & VILLAGE INDUSTRIES BOARD VISITS SAMBA | KVIB has generated employment for more than 6000 persons in Samba through PMEGP, REGP: Dr Hina Bhat

Srinagar, Dec 26:Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-J, Dr. J.P Sharma alongwith Dr HinaShafi Bhat, Vice-Chairperson, J&K KVIB today presided over the SFURTI interface session with the stakeholders ,educated unemployed youth and aspiring entrepreneurs at Samba area of Jammu. The session was attended by the senior officers from the Board, faculty of SKUAST-J Department of Entomology , district administration, banks, large number of aspirant entrepreneurs and educated unemployed youth hailing from District Samba.
While speaking on the occasion, Dr. HinaShafi said that J&K KVIB in convergence with the SKUAST-J has adopted holistic approach to create eco-friendly environment for the first generation agro-entrepreneurs in the Jammu Division and in this regard, the KVIB is implementing schemes of GOI in the UT of J&K under the leadership of Prime Minister of India in the able guidance of Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K to reach out to the masses in general and youth in particular in every nook and corner of UT to provide them a fair and fast environment to create employment in the length and breadth of UT, to make the UT economically prosperous and to utilize the human resource to the best of its capabilities.
She endeavored upon the youth to come forward and associate with the SFURTI Masterjee Beekeeping Cluster Samba so that their earnings can be doubled by value edition of the honey to produce the different products of honey like soaps, candles, cosmetic Items, ayurvedic medicines etc which are the bi-product of the bee-keeping and have easy access to the market in present day market scenario, which has demand of organic bi-products which are free from the health hazards and are environmental friendly.
She further added that the J&K will come soon with the skill development programmes which shall enhances the skills of youth in particular scheme which shall be undertaken by them for employment generation. She further advised the youth not to hunt for the Govt jobs and to become an employee instead to become the employer.
Vice-Chairperson speaking on the occasion said that since last three years, margin money of Rs.1288.98 lacs with bank loan of Rs.2000 lacs has been provided for establishment of 675 units thereby creating employment opportunities for more than 6000 persons under JKREGP and PMEGP in district Samba through J&K KVIB.
Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-J while speaking on the occasion endured upon the youth that they should come forward to adopt agro- entrepreneurship as a profession which has great potential in the Jammu division, the SKUAST-J will facilitate the youth by providing them the all types of technical handholding support to come under the fold of agro-entrepreneurship like beekeeping, animal husbandry and sheep husbandry which has a good demand on day to day basis and can prove the profitable as well as can generate good number of employment at the very doorstep of entrepreneur which shall also arrest and discourage the influx towards urban area.