VC KHADI & VILLAGE INDUSTRIES BOARD VISITS SAMBA | KVIB has generated employment for more than 6000 persons in Samba through PMEGP, REGP: Dr Hina Bhat

While speaking on the occasion, Dr. HinaShafi said that J&K KVIB in convergence with the SKUAST-J has adopted holistic approach to create eco-friendly environment for the first generation agro-entrepreneurs in the Jammu Division and in this regard, the KVIB is implementing schemes of GOI in the UT of J&K under the leadership of Prime Minister of India in the able guidance of Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K to reach out to the masses in general and youth in particular in every nook and corner of UT to provide them a fair and fast environment to create employment in the length and breadth of UT, to make the UT economically prosperous and to utilize the human resource to the best of its capabilities.

She endeavored upon the youth to come forward and associate with the SFURTI Masterjee Beekeeping Cluster Samba so that their earnings can be doubled by value edition of the honey to produce the different products of honey like soaps, candles, cosmetic Items, ayurvedic medicines etc which are the bi-product of the bee-keeping and have easy access to the market in present day market scenario, which has demand of organic bi-products which are free from the health hazards and are environmental friendly.