VC KVIB Dr Hina Bhat visits Bandipora, sanctions Cutting & Tailoring Training centre for ST population

Srinagar, Jan 17: The J &K Khadi and Village Industries Board organised an awareness camp cum interaction programme for ST population, aspiring entrepreneurs, local artisans and educated unemployed youth of HalwadiAragam Bandipora today.
Dr. HinaShafi, Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB was the chief guest on the occasion and was accompanied by the Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Deputy CEO KVIB Kashmir Division, Deputy CEO (P/R/S), District Officer KVIB Bandipora, officers from different nationalised banks viz J&K Bank, SBI, PNB, etc and other senior officers of the Board and line departments.
On the occasion she deliberated on various initiatives being taken up by the government for skill development, economic development and promotion of unemployed youths and entrepreneurs. She informed the general masses especially ST population of the area that the aim and objective of the programme is to boost economic activities and to extend every type of hand-holding support for development of industrial sector in UT J&K. She also sanctioned the Cutting & Tailoring Training centre for the ST population of the area to enhance their skills in the trade on modern lines.
Underlining the need for inculcation of market-oriented skills among youth, she reiterated that Board is working in this direction and craft and skill training is being undertaken in
various districts of UT of J&K and directed the District Officer KVIB Bandipora to organise and fix a skill development cum awareness programme in the area exclusively for ST population to extend all possible hand-holding support to educated youth, aspirant entrepreneurs so that they are able to set up their own micro enterprises and generate employment without wandering here and there for jobs.
She further said that due to the indulgence of the Lieutenant
Governor of UT of J&K, Manoj Sinha, the mandate of the PMEGP scheme to J&K KVIB has been extended to the urban areas also and further the quantum of finance under manufacturing and service centre has been enhanced to Rs
20 lakhs and Rs 50 lacs respectively so that the enough finances are provided to the unemployed educated youth & “entrepreneurs to create jobs/employment in the rural as well as urban areas and contribute toward the betterment of the society as well as economic development of the UT of J&K.”
Dr. HinaShafi visited the paper cup manufacturing unit of Imtiyaz Ahmad Raina and flex and banner manufacturing unit of Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganaie at Nadihal Bandipora and interacted with the successful entrepreneurs.
She informed that with their hard working efforts and hand-holding support of J&K KVIB, they were able to set up their income generating ventures and generate employment thereby contributing towards the social development and improved their standards of living.
Later Dr. HinaShafi visited milk products unit of Peerzada Mohammad Muqeem Shah at Papchem Bandipora and applauded the diverse sponsorship of district Bandipora and quoted the Prime Minister’s Skill India Mission “that Skill India mission is not merely to fill pockets but to bring a sense of self- confidence among the poor/entrepreneurs/educated youth and the Government is determined to make the youth partners in the economic development of the Country as well as UT of J&K.”
While concluding, she requested the unemployed educated youth and aspiring entrepreneurs to come forward and avail the benefits of the different schemes being implemented by the Board and directed the District Officer KVIB Bandipora to ensure that the benefits of the schemes are percolated among target population residing in far flung areas of district also.