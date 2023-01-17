VC KVIB Dr Hina Bhat visits Bandipora, sanctions Cutting & Tailoring Training centre for ST population

Dr. HinaShafi, Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB was the chief guest on the occasion and was accompanied by the Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Deputy CEO KVIB Kashmir Division, Deputy CEO (P/R/S), District Officer KVIB Bandipora, officers from different nationalised banks viz J&K Bank, SBI, PNB, etc and other senior officers of the Board and line departments.

On the occasion she deliberated on various initiatives being taken up by the government for skill development, economic development and promotion of unemployed youths and entrepreneurs. She informed the general masses especially ST population of the area that the aim and objective of the programme is to boost economic activities and to extend every type of hand-holding support for development of industrial sector in UT J&K. She also sanctioned the Cutting & Tailoring Training centre for the ST population of the area to enhance their skills in the trade on modern lines.