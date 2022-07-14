VC KVIB visits Amarnath base camp

She wished them a prosperous and happy yatra and holy darshan of Shivlingam at the Amarnath Cave.

The VC KVIB assured all possible help and assistance to the yatris during the ongoing yatra.

She lauded the role of the Army, paramilitary forces, J&K Police, SDRF, locals, and district administration for their commendable role in the recent past in helping the yatris during the difficult times of cloud burst in the vicinity of Amarnath Cave.

The yatris were contended and appreciated the arrangements made by the local administration for making their yatra comfortable and hassle-free.