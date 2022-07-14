VC KVIB visits Amarnath base camp

Srinagar: Vice Chairperson (VC) Khadi and Villages Industries Board (KVIB) Hina Shafi Bhat Thursday visited the Amarnath base camp at Baltal.
She was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Yatra officers, and officers from the Police Department.
Hina interacted with the yatris and felicitated them for the yatra.
She wished them a prosperous and happy yatra and holy darshan of Shivlingam at the Amarnath Cave.
The VC KVIB assured all possible help and assistance to the yatris during the ongoing yatra.
She lauded the role of the Army, paramilitary forces, J&K Police, SDRF, locals, and district administration for their commendable role in the recent past in helping the yatris during the difficult times of cloud burst in the vicinity of Amarnath Cave.
The yatris were contended and appreciated the arrangements made by the local administration for making their yatra comfortable and hassle-free.
The VC KVIB urged the yatris to pray for peace, prosperity, and brotherhood in the country.
The yatris were satisfied with the arrangements made by the J&K Lt Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to ensure a comfortable and safe yatra to the yatris.
They also praised the steps taken for rescue operation by the LG and his administration during the recent cloud burst.