VC SKUAST-K concludes 2-day visit to Gurez

Bandipora, Aug 6: Vice Chancellor (VC) SKUAST Kashmir, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai Sunday concluded his two days visit of Gurez valley by laying the foundation stone of KVK Bandipora –II (Gurez) at Dawar Gurez.
The VC informed that KVK Gurez is the second KVK of district Bandipora which caters to the diverse needs of the people engaged in agriculture and allied sectors. Besides it also organises awareness and training programmes for the youth.
Prof Ganai further said that for providing marketing support to the potato growers of this valley, the university has entered into an agreement with PepsiCo India Ltd.