VC SKUAST-K Dr. Nazir Ganai to hold additional charge of SKUAST-J

As per an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Agricultural Production department, the appointment has been made as the incumbent VC Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu Prof. J P Sharma completed his tenure on attaining the age of 65 years.

"Consequent upon the completion of the tenure of Dr. J P Sharma as Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu on January 14, Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, VC SKUAST- Kashmir shall hold the charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu in addition to his own duties," the order reads.