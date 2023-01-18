VC SKUAST-K Dr. Nazir Ganai to hold additional charge of SKUAST-J

Srinagar, Jan 18: The J&K government on Wednesday appointed Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir Prof. (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Ganai as in-charge VC of SKUAST-Jammu.
As per an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Agricultural Production department, the appointment has been made as the incumbent VC Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu Prof. J P Sharma completed his tenure on attaining the age of 65 years.
"Consequent upon the completion of the tenure of Dr. J P Sharma as Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu on January 14, Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, VC SKUAST- Kashmir shall hold the charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu in addition to his own duties," the order reads.
The VC SKUAST Kashmir will hold the charge of VC SKUAST Jammu "till the Selection Committee draws a final panel for appointment of a suitable candidate against the post."
Notably, J P Sharma was appointed as VC SKUAST Jammu in June 2020.
Prior to that, Dr Sharma was serving as Joint Director (Ext.) ICAR, New Delhi.
He was appointed as the VC under section 25(1) of the University-1982, for three years or until he attains the age of 65 years.