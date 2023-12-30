VC SKUAST-K flags off students to UCSI Malaysia

Srinagar, Dec 30: To globalise agricultural education in Jammu and Kashmir, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Saturday sent 10 undergraduate students for an overseas exposure visit to UCSI University Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai flagged off the students, who embarked on a four-week international fellowship sponsored under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the varsity.

This is the seventh batch of SKUAST-K students being sent to overseas training under the project. The aim is to improve the capacity of the students and expose them to international learning ecosystems.

Students will spend four weeks at UCSI University, a reputed university in Malaysia with a 100% employability rate, to get trained in modern agricultural concepts like digital tools, AI&ML, IoT, Python etc.