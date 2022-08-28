VC SKUAST- K, former legislator, BJP ST Morcha delegation call on LG

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K), former legislator Shenaz Ganai, and BJP ST Morcha delegation Sunday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai briefed the LG on various issues of academic and administrative importance.
The VC discussed with the LG the intake of national and international admissions, promotion of sericulture, and establishment of second KVKs in Baramulla and Anantnag.
He also informed about the positions advertised in the university.
The LG advised the VC to take necessary measures to promote excellence in the field of academics, innovation, and research activities for bridging the critical gaps in specialised disciplines.
Former legislator Shenaz Ganai also met the LG and submitted a memorandum of demands about the development issues of Rajouri and Poonch including expediting the Poonch-Mandi Loran Road under BADP, the establishment of Munsiff Court at Mandi, the establishment of an engineering college, nursing college and Kendriya Vidyalaya at Poonch, an ITI at Mandi, completion of polytechnic and university campus, Poonch and Mendhar, strengthening of road connectivity, double-laning of Betar Bridge Poonch, all-weather connectivity from Mughal Road by constructing a tunnel, and compensation to the farmers who had suffered losses during the recent flash floods.
She also drew LG’s attention to vacancies in the medical sector and urged for a special recruitment drive in Rajouri-Poonch in armed, paramilitary forces and Police.
Later, a delegation of BJP ST Morcha headed by BJP’s J&K General Secretary (ST) Chaudhary Roshan Hussain called on the LG and projected various issues related to seasonal teachers, FRC, and other local issues in the Kokernag area.
The LG gave a patient hearing to the issues projected by Shenaz Ganai and the members of the delegation of BJP ST Morcha and said that the J&K government was committed to inclusive and equitable development of all the regions and every section of the society.
He assured them that all the genuine issues and demands would be taken up for examination and urged them to continue working towards promoting public welfare.