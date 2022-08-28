VC SKUAST- K, former legislator, BJP ST Morcha delegation call on LG

She also drew LG’s attention to vacancies in the medical sector and urged for a special recruitment drive in Rajouri-Poonch in armed, paramilitary forces and Police.

Later, a delegation of BJP ST Morcha headed by BJP’s J&K General Secretary (ST) Chaudhary Roshan Hussain called on the LG and projected various issues related to seasonal teachers, FRC, and other local issues in the Kokernag area.

The LG gave a patient hearing to the issues projected by Shenaz Ganai and the members of the delegation of BJP ST Morcha and said that the J&K government was committed to inclusive and equitable development of all the regions and every section of the society.

He assured them that all the genuine issues and demands would be taken up for examination and urged them to continue working towards promoting public welfare.