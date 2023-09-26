VC SKUAST-K inaugurates auditorium, post-mortem complex

The auditorium at Veterinary Faculty Shuhama has a capacity of 400 and has been constructed to cater for the needs of arranging scientific conferences, seminars, symposia, workshops etc at the varsity’s Shuhama campus that houses Faculty of Veterinary Sciences providing undergrad and postgrad education in veterinary and animal sciences, facilitating high-end research in the areas of animal health and production. A Farm Science Centre is also located at the Shuhama campus which provides skill and entrepreneurial education to farmers and youth.

The state-of-the-art post-mortem complex will facilitate student learning in the area of pathobiology and scientific disposal of animal carcasses. A museum of veterinary importance will also be established in the complex.The animal products testing laboratory complex will facilitate the evaluation of products of animal origin for identification, quality assurance and product development.