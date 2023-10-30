VC SKUAST-K, others call on Lt Governor

Srinagar, Oct 30: Dr Nazir Ahmed Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir and experts from Heartfulness Institute Hyderabad called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.
The delegation apprised the Lt Governor on the 5-day program at SKUAST Kashmir on life and social skills which is aimed at grooming students for stress management and building resilience in tackling real-life challenges. The experts from Heartfulness Institute including Dr Nivedita Shreyans, Director - Youth Programs and PR; Ramesh Krishnan, Director Heartfulness Education Trust, Sh. Adarsh Sharma, Regional Facilitator and Dr Nikhil Yadav, Trainer Heartfulness Centre were present during the interaction.