VC SKUAST-Kashmir takes over additional charge of SKUAST-Jammu

Srinagar, Jan 20: Pursuant to Government order, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir took over the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu.Prof.Nazir was greeted by teaching and non-teaching staff of SKUAST-J, who assured him full cooperation in taking the University to newer heights. Prof.Ganai emphasized for furthering the Research, Extension and Academic pursuits of the Varsity and laid stress on implementation of New Education Policy (NEP-2020), applied research, innovation driven and farmer centric extension, entrepreneurial development, value addition & marketing of agricultural/livestock products. During the introductory meet the outgoing Vice-Chancellor Prof. J.P. Sharma was given warm send off by Prof. N. A. Ganai, Directors, Deans and other staff members who were present on the occasion.