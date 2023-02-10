VC SKUAST releases Birdwatch Calendar

Sringar, Feb 10: An event to launch of Kashmir Birdwatch Calendar- 2023 was organised by Kashmir Birdwatch in collaboration with Division of Wildlife Sciences, SKUAST-Kashmir
On the occasion, Professor (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir and SKUAST Jammu graced the event as Chief Guest. A galaxy of all the officers of the University and Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Rashid Yahya Naqash, executive members of the Club, Dr. Khursheed Ahmad, Tasaduq Moin, Intesar Suhai, Tahir Gazanfar and Mehreeen Khalil graced the event.
Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai while appreciating the much needed initiatives and efforts put in by Kashmir Birdwatch towards Bird conservation and showcasing the bird diversity of the region which has been documented by the budding Birders of Club from across J&K.
Prof. Nazir stressed the need for furtherance of these efforts as a collaborative efforts of Kashmir Birdwatch and SKUAST Kashmir for bird conservation and promotion of Ecotourism and Birdwatching and bird tourism as a new enhanced sustainable livelihood opportunity for the local unemployed youth in J&K.
“This will be in alignment with the overall objective of SKUAST-Kashmir of developing develop a cadre of trained professionals in wildlife and ornithology and encouraging entrepreneurship through the skill development courses that SKUAST-Kashmir has initiated in wildlife photography and filming and ecotourism,” he said.
Dr. Khursheed Ahmad, one of the founder Executive member and Senior Scientist Head Division of Wildlife Sciences, informed that the Kashmir Birdwatch is the first ever birdwatchers club of Jammu & Kashmir founded by a group of trained professional Wildlife Sciences post graduates from AMU, Aligarh and other likeminded persons from other fields way back in late 1990’s.
“It as an initiative to provide a common platform to the birdwatchers of the region. Since, the Club took its formal shape as a registered birdwatchers club in 2011, it is pursuing prime aim of promoting birdwatching as a favourite pastime and to generate mass support for bird conservation by involving local people,” Dr Khursheed said.
Tasaduq Moin, executive member of the club and Joint Director in the Jammu & Kashmir Government Horticulture Department highlighted the role that members of the Kashmir Birdwatch have played in conducting surveys and bird census all across the region. Intesar Suhial, Executive member of the Club and Wildlife Warden in the Department of Wildlife Protection, J&K presented the vote of thanks