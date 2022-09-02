VCs of SKUAST-J, IUST call on LG

Srinagar, Sep 2: Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) Prof J P Sharma Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhawan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the VC briefed the LG on various ongoing outreach activities, and research programmes in the university, and the progress registered under various disciplines.
Discussing various issues of academic and administrative importance, the VC informed the LG about the process of filling vacant positions, courses started under new faculties and the preparations for the upcoming events and conferences.
A discussion was also held on spreading awareness among the stakeholders regarding the Lumpy Skin Disease.
The spokesman said that Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo also called on the LG and briefed him about the diverse teaching and research programmes of the university.
The LG advised the VCs to pursue research in important areas and engage in activities by adopting innovative and reformative measures to find solutions to societal issues and modern-day challenges.