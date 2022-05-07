Vehicle carrying illicit timber seized in Handwara

Kupwara, May 7: Forest officials on Saturday afternoon seized a vehicle loaded with illicit timber at Bagathpora village of north Kashmir's Handwara Sub District.
Range Officer Rajwar Ghulam Nabi Hajam told Greater Kashmir that after a specific information about the movement of a vehicle laden with illicit timber, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Langate himself lead the operation to trace the vehicle.
"We were successful to trace the vehicle at Bagathpora Handwara and 17.68 Cft logs of timber was recovered from the vehicle following which the vehicle was shifted to Divisional Office Langate," he added.
He said that, however, the driver managed to escape from the spot. "We have identified him and atleast five cases of timber smuggling stand already registered against him," he added.
Meanwhile another senior official said that a PSA dossier was being framed against the smuggler. He identified him as Mohammad Yousuf Mir resident of Bagathpora.
"While the seized vehicle was being taken to Divisional Office Langate, his family members attacked the forest officials of which a serious note has been taken," he added.
Interestingly not a single forest employee from Rajwar Range was present at the time vehicle was seized by DFO and Range Officer.
The locals of Rajwar have appealed authorities to find out the whereabouts of the illicit timber. They said that those employees involved should also be taken to task.