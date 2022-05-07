Vehicle carrying illicit timber seized in Handwara

Range Officer Rajwar Ghulam Nabi Hajam told Greater Kashmir that after a specific information about the movement of a vehicle laden with illicit timber, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Langate himself lead the operation to trace the vehicle.

"We were successful to trace the vehicle at Bagathpora Handwara and 17.68 Cft logs of timber was recovered from the vehicle following which the vehicle was shifted to Divisional Office Langate," he added.