Vehicle carrying smuggled timber seized

Ramban, July 24: Forest Department Batote seized a vehicle, carrying smuggled timber on Sunday.
Official sources said on specific information a forest team led by Vijay Khosla, Range Officer, of Batote Forest Division seized a vehicle bearing registration number JK19A-1584 loaded with 38.8cft illegal Deodar / Kail timber on Dhalwas-Sawni Road.
In this context the Forest Department has registered a forest offence report (FOR) and confiscation proceedings also initiated under Indian Forest Act, 1927.
The department is taking all the measures to prevent smuggling of forest produce and encroachment on forest land.