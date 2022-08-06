Vehicle owners face hardships as ARTO office Baramulla remains headless

Baramulla: The ARTO office in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district continues to remain headless for a long time due to which the vehicle owners are facing immense hardships.
The authorities had several months back shifted and promoted ARTO Sopore.
However, despite passage of over five months the authorities failed to appoint the ARTO and instead gave additional charge of the Sopore office to ARTO Kupwara.
Shafiq Ahmad, a resident of Sopore while lashing out at the authorities said that by giving additional charge to the ARTO Kupwara, the authorities have made both the offices defunct.
“It is extremely difficult for an ARTO to look after two offices,” said Shafeeq Ahmad. “The result is that people of both the districts are at the receiving end, “added Shafiq.
The applicants who had applied for the issuance of driving license said that the delay in the appointment of ARTO hampers work. The driving license trial often gets delayed.
“There is always considerable delay in the driving test trial mainly due to the late arrival of the ARTO as he has to simultaneously look after two offices. Some time even ARTO fails to turn up due to his busy schedule,” said Muhammad Asif Shah a resident of Kreeri.
The transporters are the most affected lot. Some of the transporters said in the absence of ARTO they often return empty handed which costs them a business day.
“The transporters are facing the worst hardships. The documents of our vehicles do not get renewed in time due to the absence of the official,” said Irshad Ahmad, a driver.
Irshad said that in the absence of the ARTO the employees at the office also take them for a ride.
He urged the administration to immediately appoint the ARTO at Sopore office so that people of many blocks in Baramulla district are relieved of the hardships.