Vehicle owners face hardships as ARTO office Baramulla remains headless

Baramulla: The ARTO office in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district continues to remain headless for a long time due to which the vehicle owners are facing immense hardships.

The authorities had several months back shifted and promoted ARTO Sopore.

However, despite passage of over five months the authorities failed to appoint the ARTO and instead gave additional charge of the Sopore office to ARTO Kupwara.

Shafiq Ahmad, a resident of Sopore while lashing out at the authorities said that by giving additional charge to the ARTO Kupwara, the authorities have made both the offices defunct.