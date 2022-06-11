Vehicles without high security registration plates to be seized after June 15: Police

Srinagar, June 11: Police on Saturday issued ‘final reminder’ regarding affixation of mandatory High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on the vehicles by June 15.
“This is Final Reminder by Transport/Police/Traffic departments. Mandatory Affixation of HSRP to be done by 15th June 2022 on all vehicles,” police said in a statement, adding, “Failing this all such vehicles without HSRP shall be seized & RC may also be recommended for suspension.”
Earlier this week, the motor vehicle Department also issued a similar public notice.