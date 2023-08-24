Vellore Institute of Technology holds 38th annual convocation function

In his convocation address, General Dr. V.K. Singh said, “There is no shortcut to success, though it is written in books. It all depends on how committed, hardworking and knowledgeable you are.” He advised the graduates not to stick to one solution for all problems but seek solutions in a pragmatic way.

“Education is what you gather as part of the environment in the institution. This adds to your personality. Education is what you have learned and how you will apply it, how you develop an open mind and analyse things,” Dr. Singh added.