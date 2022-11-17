Venomous Cobra rescued in Srinagar after hitching truck ride from Jammu: Wildlife SOS

Srinagar, Nov 17: Wildlife SOS rescued a Cobra which was spotted by people on the side of a road in Srinagar’s Habbak area last week, the NGO said.

The animal rescue organistaion said that the 'unexpected' snake, not native to high altitude places like Kashmir, was spotted last week on the side of a road near a coal shop in Srinagar’s Habbak area by locals.

"On discovering the snake, a local resident immediately contacted Wildlife SOS and our Rapid Response Unit identified the reptile as a Spectacled Cobra (also known as Indian Cobra), one of the ‘big four’ venomous snakes of India," it said in a statement.