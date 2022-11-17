Venomous Cobra rescued in Srinagar after hitching truck ride from Jammu: Wildlife SOS

Srinagar, Nov 17: Wildlife SOS rescued a Cobra which was spotted by people on the side of a road in Srinagar’s Habbak area last week, the NGO said.
The animal rescue organistaion said that the 'unexpected' snake, not native to high altitude places like Kashmir, was spotted last week on the side of a road near a coal shop in Srinagar’s Habbak area by locals.
"On discovering the snake, a local resident immediately contacted Wildlife SOS and our Rapid Response Unit identified the reptile as a Spectacled Cobra (also known as Indian Cobra), one of the ‘big four’ venomous snakes of India," it said in a statement.
Measuring approximately two feet in length, the cobra was found in a comatose state. Without causing any stress to the reptile, the rescue team carefully transferred it into a box.
The cobra was kept under the NGO’s observation in order to revive the animal. Once it regained energy, the snake was handed over to the Wildlife Protection Department.
Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “There are nearly 60 venomous snake species inhabiting India, out of which the Spectacled cobra falls in the ‘Big 4’ category. Spread across the Indian subcontinent, this species of cobra can be found in a variety of habitats, except in high altitudes ranging over 2,000 metres. While Jammu falls under the distribution range of the cobra, Kashmir does not. We are grateful to the concerned citizen who alerted our team to the urgency, which enabled us to intervene at the right time and save the snake’s life.”
Aaliya Mir, Education Officer and Programme Head Jammu and Kashmir, Wildlife SOS said that they speculate that the cobra reached Srinagar in a cargo truck from Jammu.
"Given its condition, the snake was assumed to be dead but it was very much alive when we examined the animal. We were able to reach on time and revive the animal with appropriate care and medical aid. The snake will now be taken to Jammu and released back into its ideal habitat by the Wildlife Protection Department,” she said.
The Cobra raises its characteristic hood when threatened or provoked while also producing a hissing sound. The snake frequently ventures into plantation fields and urban areas to seek prey and shelter but its primary preferences are holes, hollows and mounds where an abundance of rats can be found. The Indian Cobra is listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.