Venoos Furniture bags award

A statement said that an impressive function to felicitate the exhibitors and contributors in historical G20 event was organised by the Department of Handicrafts & Handloom during which artisans who represented Kashmir in the third G20 Summit and Y20, were presented with momento for their excellent work in the field of handicrafts and preserving the same for furthering the respective art.

Venoos furniture had put on display their masterpieces during the two international events which brought tremendous honour to the valley besides creating fruitful opportunity for economic growth and social upliftment.