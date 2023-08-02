Vested interests betrayed Kashmiris: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar, Aug 2: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front and former minister, Hakeem Muhammed Yaseen today said that the trust deficit and discontentment towards mainstream is the outcome of repeated betrayals to the people’s trust by the successive state and central governments since 1953.
In a statement, he has urged for renewed confidence building measures (CBMs) to bridge the gap. Yaseen said need of the hour was to restore constitutional guarantees and democratic rights of the people and assuage them about their identity, dignity and honour.
He held some vested political parties responsible for alienation from the mainstream .He alleged that they repeatedly breached trust of the common people just for pleasing their bosses at the Center to remain in power unethically
PDF Chairman has urged the centre to go for a quick socio- political course correction in Jammu and Kashmir to regain trust and faith of the people especially the youth.