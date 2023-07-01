Veteran trade leader Sampat Prakash is no more

Tarigami offers condolences

CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has expressed grief and shock over the sudden demise of trade union leader Sampath Prakash who breathed his last today.

"Late Sampath Prakash alongwith Ab Majeed Khan and other employee leaders organized the 1967 employees general strike which paralyzed the administration. Response to this strike was massive .The then government resorted to crackdown on striking employee and arrested hundreds of them including Sampath Prakash. He fought valiantly for the downtrodden and working class and remained part of the working class till his breath," said Tarigami, in a statement.

"The CPI(M) leader visited deceased leader at his Harwan residence on 9th June to enquire about the health condition of deceased’s wife who was not feeling well and had a lot of interaction. The deceased leader remained concerned about the welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. Tarigami expressed solidarity with the bereaved family."