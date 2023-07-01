Veteran trade leader Sampat Prakash is no more

Srinagar, July 01: Veteran trade leader and a Kashmiri Pandit, Sampat Prakash passed away on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Reports said that Mr Prakash was rushed to SKIMS Soura after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, he was declared dead on arrival.
"Just got a call about the demise of Veteran trade leader Mr Sampat Prakash!," wrote former KCCI president, Sheikh Ashiq on Twitter.
Mehbooba Mufti condoles demise
"Very sorry to hear about the sudden demise of veteran trade leader & an advocate of civil liberties Sampat Prakash ji. As a child, I remember him being a frequent visitor at KD Sethi sahab’s house in Jammu. Deepest condolences to his family," PDP wrote on Twitter while quoting its President.
Tarigami offers condolences
CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has expressed grief and shock over the sudden demise of trade union leader Sampath Prakash who breathed his last today.
"Late Sampath Prakash alongwith Ab Majeed Khan and other employee leaders organized the 1967 employees general strike which paralyzed the administration. Response to this strike was massive .The then government resorted to crackdown on striking employee and arrested hundreds of them including Sampath Prakash. He fought valiantly for the downtrodden and working class and remained part of the working class till his breath," said Tarigami, in a statement.
"The CPI(M) leader visited deceased leader at his Harwan residence on 9th June to enquire about the health condition of deceased’s wife who was not feeling well and had a lot of interaction. The deceased leader remained concerned about the welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. Tarigami expressed solidarity with the bereaved family."
Abdullahs condole demise
"The JKNC President, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and VP, Omar Abdullah, are deeply saddened to learn about the death of Sampath Prakash. He was a great trade union leader, and his absence will be deeply felt. The thoughts and prayers of the leaders are with the family of the deceased.