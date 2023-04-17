Veterans participate in Senior Citizens event at Beerwah

Budgam, Apr 17: The District Administration Budgam, in collaboration with Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Budgam today organised a first of its kind Senior Citizens Sports Competition at DIET Beerwah in Budgam.
Living truly to this adage “Age is just a Number”, hundreds of Senior citizens participated in events including Kabaddi, Tug of War, Chess, Carrom, Skipping Rope, Hopscotch with full enthusiasm.
Various cultural programs including skits were presented by the local, renowned artists to raise awareness against drugs and other social evils and highlighted the importance of sports for a healthy life. The performances also focused on the role of elders and parents towards society and curbing the drug menace with proper guidance and vigil on their wards. Speaking as a chief guest, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, S F Hamid highlighted importance of sports in all age groups to remain both mentally as well as physically fit.
He said that the District Administration Budgam is committed to take these events at village level also under the ongoing ambitious Khelo- India programme to ensure maximum participation of people in sports activities no matter what their age is.
DC said that overwhelming participation of senior citizens in today’s competition is a testimony to that the people of Budgam are committed to development and path of prosperity.He also urged parents to keep tight vigil on their wards to ensure they remain away from drugs.
On the occasion, the DC also distributed trophies among the participating senior citizens for their exemplary performances in a series of sports disciplines. DYSSO Budgam Gurmukh Singh Dutta, appreciated senior citizens who thronged the venue in good number to mark their participation in the competition. Among others, SDM Beerwah, Taufeeq Gazi, Principal DIET, Tehsildar, BDO, AD Planning, Mirwaiz Central Kashmir Moulvi Abdul Latief and other officers and PRIs were also present on the occasion.