Veterans participate in Senior Citizens event at Beerwah

Living truly to this adage “Age is just a Number”, hundreds of Senior citizens participated in events including Kabaddi, Tug of War, Chess, Carrom, Skipping Rope, Hopscotch with full enthusiasm.

Various cultural programs including skits were presented by the local, renowned artists to raise awareness against drugs and other social evils and highlighted the importance of sports for a healthy life. The performances also focused on the role of elders and parents towards society and curbing the drug menace with proper guidance and vigil on their wards. Speaking as a chief guest, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, S F Hamid highlighted importance of sports in all age groups to remain both mentally as well as physically fit.