Vice Chairman NITI Aayog lays foundation stone of MRD at GMC Baramulla

Baramulla, June 22: The Vice Chairman NITI Aayog, Suman Kumar Bery on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the new Medical Record Department (MRD) at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla.
Accompanied by Raghav Lankar advisor team of Research, besides deputy commissioner Baramulla, Dr Sehrish Asghar, and several other officials, the Suman Kumar described the occasion as a new chapter in the history of Government Medical College Baramulla.
The demand for the separate MRD section in the GMC Baramulla emerged in the recent years following huge patient rush at the associate hospital Government Medical College Baramulla.
The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Sehrish Asghar had contributed a sum of Rs.1 crore to GMC Baramulla of which 42 lakhs will be spent for the establishment of the new MRD section under the aspirational district award programme.
The generous contribution under the aspirational district programme by the Baramulla district administration highlights the importance given to healthcare infrastructure development and the well-being of the local population.
The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by prominent figures including the Principal GMC Baramulla Prof. Ruby Reshi and Medical Superintendent Associated Hospital GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi.
On the occasion, the principal GMC Baramulla and the Medical superintendent, expressed their gratitude to Suman Kumar Berry and the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla for their unwavering support, which will bolster the healthcare facilities at GMC Baramulla. The Principal GMC Baramulla on this occasion appraised the visitors about various achievements of this institution including advancements in dialysis,surgeries, DNB etc.
"GMC Baramulla has been at the forefront of providing quality medical services to the people of Baramulla and surrounding areas," said Principal GMC Baramulla.
"The introduction of the MRD section reflects the college's dedication to continuous improvement and its commitment to keeping pace with modern medical advancements," she added.