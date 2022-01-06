Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof Shakil Romshoo nominated WIHG Governing Body member

Srinagar, Jan 6: The Government of India has nominated renowned Earth Sciences researcher and Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) AwantiporaProf Shakil A Romshoo as Member of the Governing Body of the prestigious Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun, for a period of three years.
WIHG Dehradun, is an autonomous research institute of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.
The Institute is recognised as a national laboratory of international repute with state-of-the-art laboratories and other infrastructural facilities for undertaking advanced levels of research in earth sciences in the country.
As per an IUST spokesperson, Prof Romshoo has successfully completed several national and international research projects with the geographical focus of the western Himalayas and has published more than 200 highly cited research papers.
More than a dozen national and international awards have been conferred upon him in recognition of his research contribution, and he has also been elected as a Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, the Indian Society of Remote Sensing, and the Indian Society of Geomatics.
Prof Romshoo is the member of many policymaking committees and Working Groups on environment, water, climate change and disasters at local, national and international level. His latest nomination has been lauded by the entire IUST fraternity.