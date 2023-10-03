Video claiming DSP Adil Mushtaq’s involvement in Kokernag encounter not true: ADGP Kashmir

He said DSP Adil Mushtaq was being investigated for an entirely different case in Srinagar district and not in Anantnag.

Pertinently, DSP Adil Mushtaq who was arrested earlier on corruption charges was suspended on Sunday.

“This type of #irresponsible #journalism is also an act of criminal misconduct and is liable for legal action,” said ADGP Kashmir.

Two army officers, a soldier and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in the Kokernag gunfight earlier this month.