Video claiming DSP Adil Mushtaq’s involvement in Kokernag encounter not true: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 3: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday took an exception to a video news claiming that DSP Adil Mushtaq was involved in Kokernag encounter as “inside betrayal”.
“It has come to notice that a video news item has been uploaded purportedly issued by a news agency by the name of Bharat TAK suggesting that DSP Adil Mushtaq is involved in the Kokernag terror incident as an insider betrayal. There is no truth to this video news,” ADGP Kashmir said in a post on X.
He said DSP Adil Mushtaq was being investigated for an entirely different case in Srinagar district and not in Anantnag.
Pertinently, DSP Adil Mushtaq who was arrested earlier on corruption charges was suspended on Sunday.
“This type of #irresponsible #journalism is also an act of criminal misconduct and is liable for legal action,” said ADGP Kashmir.
Two army officers, a soldier and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in the Kokernag gunfight earlier this month.